Analyzing Sigma Labs (SGLB) & Amcor Limited ADS (AMCRY)

Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) and Amcor Limited ADS (OTCMKTS:AMCRY) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Sigma Labs has a beta of -1.51, meaning that its share price is 251% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amcor Limited ADS has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.6% of Sigma Labs shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Amcor Limited ADS shares are held by institutional investors. 9.6% of Sigma Labs shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Amcor Limited ADS shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Sigma Labs and Amcor Limited ADS, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sigma Labs 0 0 1 0 3.00 Amcor Limited ADS 0 0 3 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sigma Labs and Amcor Limited ADS’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sigma Labs $640,000.00 21.21 -$4.57 million ($1.04) -1.50 Amcor Limited ADS $9.32 billion 1.21 $724.00 million N/A N/A

Amcor Limited ADS has higher revenue and earnings than Sigma Labs.

Dividends

Amcor Limited ADS pays an annual dividend of $1.86 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Sigma Labs does not pay a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Sigma Labs and Amcor Limited ADS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sigma Labs -1,194.04% -179.11% -152.58% Amcor Limited ADS N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Amcor Limited ADS beats Sigma Labs on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sigma Labs Company Profile

Sigma Labs, Inc. develops and commercializes manufacturing and materials technologies. It offers PrintRite3D quality assurance software apps primarily for 3D printing and additive manufacturing industries. The company's products are used in advanced manufacturing technologies to assure part quality in real time as the part is being made and enhance process control practices. It also provides engineering consulting services for developing next-generation technologies in advanced manufacturing technologies. The company serves aerospace and defense manufacturing, energy and power generation, bio-medical manufacturing, automotive manufacturing, and firearms and recreational equipment industries. Sigma Labs, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

Amcor Limited ADS Company Profile

Amcor Limited provides packaging solutions in Western Europe, North America, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Amcor Rigid Plastics, Amcor Flexibles, and Other/Investments segments. The company manufactures rigid plastic containers for a range of beverage and food products, including carbonated soft drinks, water, juices, sports drinks, milk-based beverages, spirits and beer, sauces, dressings, spreads, and personal care items; and plastic caps for various applications. It also manufactures flexible and film packaging for the food and beverage industry, including confectionery, coffee, fresh food and dairy, and pet food packaging; and medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, and snack food segments. In addition, the company offers flexible packaging for specialty folding cartons for tobacco packaging and other industries; and packaging solutions for home and personal care products. Amcor Limited was incorporated in 1926 and is headquartered in Southbank, Australia.

