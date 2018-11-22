AnaptysBio (ANAB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $115.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $147.00 price objective on AnaptysBio and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $124.00 price objective on AnaptysBio and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $127.00 price objective on AnaptysBio and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AnaptysBio from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AnaptysBio has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $129.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANAB traded up $3.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,279. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.03 and a beta of 3.47. AnaptysBio has a fifty-two week low of $62.56 and a fifty-two week high of $134.00.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.00 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that AnaptysBio will post -2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in AnaptysBio by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,935,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $392,642,000 after buying an additional 410,918 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in AnaptysBio by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,143,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $313,592,000 after buying an additional 312,833 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AnaptysBio by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,627,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,341,000 after buying an additional 162,516 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its position in AnaptysBio by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,101,887 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,278,000 after buying an additional 54,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partner Fund Management L.P. increased its position in AnaptysBio by 662.2% in the 3rd quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. now owns 1,054,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,194,000 after buying an additional 916,023 shares in the last quarter.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The company's proprietary anti-inflammatory pipeline includes ANB020, an anti-interleukin-33 antibody for the treatment of moderate-to-severe adult atopic dermatitis, severe adult peanut allergy, and severe adult eosinophilic asthma; ANB019, an anti-interleukin-36R antibody for the treatment of rare inflammatory diseases, including generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and a portfolio of checkpoint receptor agonist antibodies for the treatment of certain autoimmune diseases.

