Anne Pol Sells 3,000 Shares of UGI Corp (UGI) Stock

UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) Director Anne Pol sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $171,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,280.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of UGI stock opened at $56.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. UGI Corp has a twelve month low of $42.51 and a twelve month high of $58.13. The stock has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.51.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.13. UGI had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that UGI Corp will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.96%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UGI. Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of UGI in a report on Saturday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of UGI in a report on Friday, August 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of UGI from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays set a $53.00 price objective on shares of UGI and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of UGI by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,109,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $949,253,000 after acquiring an additional 173,166 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of UGI by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,420,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $134,298,000 after acquiring an additional 196,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of UGI by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,127,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,038,000 after acquiring an additional 17,683 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of UGI by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,644,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,654,000 after acquiring an additional 22,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in UGI by 12.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,479,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,087,000 after buying an additional 169,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. It distributes propane to approximately 1.9 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers in 50 states through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems.

