ANSYS, Inc. (ANSS) Stake Lessened by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 137,588 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,019 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $25,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of ANSYS in the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Fort L.P. bought a new position in shares of ANSYS in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ANSYS in the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 338.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of ANSYS in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANSS has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush raised ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $184.00 in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 29th. BidaskClub lowered ANSYS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on ANSYS from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.09.

In other ANSYS news, Director Michael Thurk sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total transaction of $532,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ajei Gopal sold 9,609 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.35, for a total value of $1,790,637.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,074 shares of company stock worth $3,442,099. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $152.01 on Thursday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.78 and a 1-year high of $190.45. The firm has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.11 and a beta of 1.29.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. ANSYS had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 27.00%. The business had revenue of $293.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. ANSYS’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

ANSYS Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

