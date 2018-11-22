Apollo Medical (AMEH) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Apollo Medical (OTCMKTS:AMEH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a $21.00 target price on the healthcare company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 29.63% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It offers integrated care, inpatient and physician alignment solutions. The company focuses on physicians providing high-quality medical care, population health management and care coordination for patients, particularly senior patients and patients with multiple chronic conditions. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Glendale, CA. “

Apollo Medical stock opened at $16.20 on Tuesday. Apollo Medical has a one year low of $7.95 and a one year high of $30.00.

Apollo Medical (OTCMKTS:AMEH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The healthcare company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $167.28 million during the quarter.

In other news, CEO Warren Hosseinion sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adrian Vazquez sold 33,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $512,003.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 406,071 shares of company stock valued at $6,975,607.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Apollo Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Apollo Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Apollo Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Apollo Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $571,000.

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a patient-centered, physician-centric integrated population health management company working to provide coordinated, outcomes-based medical care. The Company operates in healthcare delivery segment. Its operations include Hospitalists, which include its contracted physicians focusing on the delivery of medical care to hospitalized patients; an accountable care organization (ACO), which focuses on providing care to Medicare fee-for-service patients; an independent practice association (IPA), which contracts with physicians and provides care to Medicare, Medicaid, commercial and dual-eligible patients on a risk- and value-based fee basis; approximately three clinics, which it owns or operates, and which provide specialty care in the greater Los Angeles area, and Palliative care, home health and hospice services, which include its at-home and end-of-life services.

