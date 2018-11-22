Apple Inc. (AAPL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $91.94 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to post sales of $91.94 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Apple’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $90.80 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $93.01 billion. Apple reported sales of $88.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apple will report full-year sales of $278.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $265.60 billion to $287.07 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $288.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $274.64 billion to $304.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Apple.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. Apple had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 48.68%. The firm had revenue of $62.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $230.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. New Street Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Apple from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Apple from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.07.

NASDAQ AAPL traded down $0.20 on Monday, reaching $176.78. The stock had a trading volume of 31,089,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,590,876. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Apple has a 12-month low of $150.24 and a 12-month high of $233.47. The stock has a market cap of $869.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 12th were issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. Apple’s payout ratio is 24.52%.

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.79, for a total value of $57,749,196.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $647,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,698,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 470,005 shares of company stock valued at $104,764,873 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Apple by 30.4% in the third quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1.5% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 146,183 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $25,871,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Apple by 9.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,188,032 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,846,307,000 after buying an additional 3,452,792 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 6.8% during the third quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,477 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,781,000 after buying an additional 4,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 10.2% during the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,259 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,153,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

