APQ Global (APQ) Sets New 52-Week Low at $75.00

APQ Global Ltd (LON:APQ) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 75 ($0.98) and last traded at GBX 75 ($0.98), with a volume of 1500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 80 ($1.05).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 1st.

APQ Global Company Profile (LON:APQ)

APQ Global Limited focuses on developing lending activities to sovereign, corporate and banking entities in various markets for a range of business purposes, including for acquisition financing, working capital and investment purposes. The Company’s activities are focused on various markets globally, which include Asia, Latin America, Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

