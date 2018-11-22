Aramark (ARMK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reissued their buy rating on shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $47.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ARMK. Nomura dropped their price objective on shares of Aramark from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Aramark from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Aramark from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Aramark from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aramark from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.30.

Shares of Aramark stock opened at $36.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Aramark has a 12-month low of $33.98 and a 12-month high of $46.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.88.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Aramark had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aramark will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from Aramark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 23rd. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.11%.

In other news, EVP Stephen R. Reynolds sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.33, for a total transaction of $619,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,944,907.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARMK. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Aramark by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 863,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,178,000 after acquiring an additional 55,543 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Aramark by 1,148.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 85,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 78,460 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Aramark by 852.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 67,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 60,755 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its stake in Aramark by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 495,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,367,000 after acquiring an additional 171,633 shares during the period. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in Aramark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,134,000.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Food and Support Services North America, Food and Support Services International, Uniform and Career Apparel.

