Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) CEO Sells $99,993.19 in Stock

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) CEO Andrew Rippert sold 3,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total transaction of $99,993.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $28.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.66. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $25.71 and a one year high of $32.37.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACGL. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2,284.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,078 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 3,907 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2,880.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 4,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 3,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on ACGL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Arch Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $22.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.54.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

