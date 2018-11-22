Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) Director Sells $196,420.00 in Stock

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Director Yiorgos Lillikas sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $196,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,214 shares in the company, valued at $1,493,184.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Yiorgos Lillikas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 31st, Yiorgos Lillikas sold 2,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $56,980.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.00. The stock had a trading volume of 823,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,743. The firm has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.66. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $25.71 and a 52 week high of $32.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 10.30%. Arch Capital Group’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACGL. BidaskClub lowered shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Arch Capital Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.54.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zions Bancorporation boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 29.6% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 7,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 10.1% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 6.8% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 29,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 5.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 37,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 20.1% during the second quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 11,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

