Arconic Inc (ARNC) Shares Sold by AMG Funds LLC

AMG Funds LLC reduced its stake in Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) by 59.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 38,916 shares during the period. AMG Funds LLC’s holdings in Arconic were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arconic by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,321,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $600,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,480 shares in the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Arconic by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,208,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,610,000 after buying an additional 30,100 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Arconic by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,665,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,370,000 after buying an additional 417,504 shares during the period. Fairpointe Capital LLC boosted its position in Arconic by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 4,720,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,289,000 after buying an additional 388,647 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in Arconic by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,360,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,965,000 after buying an additional 78,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Arconic stock opened at $20.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Arconic Inc has a 52-week low of $16.47 and a 52-week high of $31.17. The company has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.22.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Arconic had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a positive return on equity of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Arconic Inc will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Arconic’s payout ratio is 19.67%.

ARNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $25.00 target price on shares of Arconic and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arconic from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $22.00 target price on shares of Arconic and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Arconic from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.20.

Arconic Profile

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals of aluminum, titanium, and nickel worldwide. It operates through three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts, as well as various forged, extruded, and machined metal products.

