Arepacoin Reaches One Day Volume of $547.00 (AREPA)

Arepacoin (CURRENCY:AREPA) traded 32.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. In the last week, Arepacoin has traded 53.4% lower against the dollar. Arepacoin has a total market cap of $26,453.00 and approximately $547.00 worth of Arepacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arepacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00036764 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004389 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000766 BTC.

CoinToGo (2GO) traded 46.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Wispr (WSP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000080 BTC.

BlazeCoin (BLZ) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Arepacoin Profile

AREPA is a coin. Arepacoin’s total supply is 15,137,749 coins and its circulating supply is 15,137,688 coins. Arepacoin’s official Twitter account is @ArepaCoinVe and its Facebook page is accessible here. Arepacoin’s official website is www.arepacoinve.info.

Buying and Selling Arepacoin

Arepacoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arepacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arepacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arepacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

