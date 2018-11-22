Argus Boosts AvalonBay Communities (AVB) Price Target to $205.00

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) had its price target upped by Argus from $196.00 to $205.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Argus currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AVB. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $212.00 price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $197.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $188.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $192.41.

NYSE AVB opened at $186.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $25.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.38. AvalonBay Communities has a 52-week low of $152.65 and a 52-week high of $188.60.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $575.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.87 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 36.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 68.21%.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, insider Leo S. Horey III sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.88, for a total value of $373,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.51, for a total transaction of $269,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,980 shares of company stock worth $2,560,117. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,543,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,528,000 after buying an additional 87,440 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,207,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,690,000 after buying an additional 27,812 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 633,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,733,000 after buying an additional 11,201 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,233,000. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 539,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,804,000 after buying an additional 155,574 shares during the period. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of June 30, 2018, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 287 apartment communities containing 84,043 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and 16 communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

