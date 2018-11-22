Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (AHH) Shares Bought by Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America grew its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,961 shares during the quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America owned approximately 0.13% of Armada Hoffler Properties worth $976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 14.8% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 27,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 10.2% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 38,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 30.1% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 15,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 3.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 117,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 7.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 70,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares in the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AHH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from $15.50 to $16.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.45.

Shares of AHH opened at $14.61 on Thursday. Armada Hoffler Properties Inc has a 12-month low of $12.73 and a 12-month high of $16.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 10.24 and a current ratio of 10.24. The company has a market cap of $727.05 million, a PE ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.50.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $28.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.38 million. Analysts anticipate that Armada Hoffler Properties Inc will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 26th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.81%.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with nearly four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

