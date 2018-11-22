Artal Group S.A. Has $2.04 Million Holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IRWD)

Artal Group S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 49.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 106,347 shares during the quarter. Artal Group S.A. owned about 0.07% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals worth $2,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IRWD. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 2,959 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $186,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 5,404 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $952,000. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

IRWD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals to $18.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $11.00 price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $13.00 price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.45.

Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $12.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 1.33. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.02 and a 1 year high of $21.20.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $68.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.48 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Julie Mchugh sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $28,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 91,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,740,602.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark G. Currie sold 116,651 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $2,044,892.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,239,020.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 119,509 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,580. Company insiders own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Artal Group S.A. Has $2.04 Million Holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IRWD)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/22/artal-group-s-a-has-2-04-million-holdings-in-ironwood-pharmaceuticals-inc-irwd.html.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; and lesinurad for the treatment of hyperuricemia associated with uncontrolled gout in adults under the ZURAMPIC and DUZALLO names.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.