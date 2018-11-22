Artemis Investment Management LLP Grows Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 83,702 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $13,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 67.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 311.3% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Institutional investors own 86.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $136.19 on Thursday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.30 and a 12 month high of $163.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.93.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 25.29%. The business had revenue of $392.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.23%.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director John F. Prim sold 6,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.40, for a total value of $996,184.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 206,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,474,453.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JKHY shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jack Henry & Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

WARNING: This story was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/22/artemis-investment-management-llp-grows-position-in-jack-henry-associates-inc-jkhy.html.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.