Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $11.02 Million Stake in K2M Group Holdings Inc (KTWO)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lessened its holdings in shares of K2M Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:KTWO) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 402,945 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 81,209 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.92% of K2M Group worth $11,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in K2M Group by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,058 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in K2M Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 96,897 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its stake in K2M Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,220,769 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $49,967,000 after acquiring an additional 6,790 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in K2M Group in the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in K2M Group by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter.

In other K2M Group news, CFO Gregory S. Cole sold 82,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $2,255,129.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,054,186.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KTWO opened at $27.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.61 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.10. K2M Group Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.44 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50.

K2M Group (NASDAQ:KTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The medical device company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.12). K2M Group had a negative return on equity of 19.69% and a negative net margin of 16.66%. On average, analysts expect that K2M Group Holdings Inc will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered K2M Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Oppenheimer set a $25.00 target price on K2M Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded K2M Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered K2M Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on K2M Group from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.17.

K2M Group Company Profile

K2M Group Holdings, Inc, a medical device company, provides spine and minimally invasive solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers implants, disposables, and instruments primarily to hospitals for use by spine surgeons to treat spinal pathologies, such as deformity, trauma, and tumor.

