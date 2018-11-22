Artemis Investment Management LLP Takes Position in NiSource Inc. (NI)

Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 524,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,067,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned 0.14% of NiSource at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in NiSource by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,528,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,158,000 after buying an additional 136,500 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in NiSource in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,355,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in NiSource by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 492,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,954,000 after buying an additional 3,817 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in NiSource by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 62,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in NiSource by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,334,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,975,000 after buying an additional 5,885 shares during the period. 90.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NiSource alerts:

NiSource stock opened at $25.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.40. NiSource Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.44 and a 1 year high of $28.11. The stock has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.12.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. NiSource had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a positive return on equity of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $895.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

NI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI lowered shares of NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $27.00 price target on shares of NiSource and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of NiSource in a report on Monday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. NiSource currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.36.

In other news, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $62,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,360.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/22/artemis-investment-management-llp-takes-position-in-nisource-inc-ni.html.

NiSource Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and offers wholesale and transmission transaction services.

Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.