Ascent Solar Technologies (ASTI) Releases Earnings Results

Ascent Solar Technologies (OTCMKTS:ASTI) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter.

Shares of ASTI opened at $0.03 on Thursday. Ascent Solar Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $1.40.

Ascent Solar Technologies Company Profile

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures photovoltaic integrated consumer electronics and portable power applications for commercial and military users. The company provides outdoor solar chargers, such as the XD-12 and the XD-48; high-voltage SuperLight thin-film CIGS PV blankets; and solar modules.

