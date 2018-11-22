AstraZeneca plc (AZN) Holdings Decreased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,029 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $2,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AZN. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter valued at $169,000. Tiverton Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter valued at $178,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. 17.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday. Investec downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.74.

Shares of NYSE AZN opened at $40.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. AstraZeneca plc has a 52-week low of $31.99 and a 52-week high of $41.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.57.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.38. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. AstraZeneca’s revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca plc will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AstraZeneca news, major shareholder Plc Astrazeneca bought 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines for the treatment of oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic, respiratory, gastrointestinal, neuroscience, and infection diseases worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor2, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL4, Tenormin5, and Zestril6 for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

