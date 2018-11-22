Atento (ATTO) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Strong Sell”

ValuEngine cut shares of Atento (NYSE:ATTO) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ATTO. Zacks Investment Research raised Atento from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Barrington Research set a $14.00 target price on Atento and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Atento from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.17.

Get Atento alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ATTO opened at $5.28 on Wednesday. Atento has a 1 year low of $5.18 and a 1 year high of $10.45. The stock has a market cap of $393.20 million, a P/E ratio of 7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATTO. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of Atento in the second quarter valued at about $2,048,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Atento by 20.8% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,105,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,574,000 after purchasing an additional 190,200 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Atento by 52.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 486,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 167,174 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Atento by 13.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 645,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 75,074 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atento by 270.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 100,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 73,183 shares during the period. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atento

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, collections, back office, applications-processing, credit-management, and technical support services.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Atento Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atento and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.