Atento (ATTO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $5.34

Atento SA (NYSE:ATTO)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.34 and last traded at $5.29, with a volume of 3036 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.59.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ATTO shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Atento from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atento from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Atento from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Barrington Research set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Atento and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.17.

The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $393.20 million, a PE ratio of 7.04, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATTO. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Atento in the second quarter worth about $144,000. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Atento in the third quarter worth about $341,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Atento by 35.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 74,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 19,476 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Atento by 270.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 100,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 73,183 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Atento by 108.6% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 112,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 58,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Atento Company Profile (NYSE:ATTO)

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, collections, back office, applications-processing, credit-management, and technical support services.

