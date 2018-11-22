Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in NK Lukoil PAO (LUKOY)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of NK Lukoil PAO (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) by 26.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,012 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 2,468 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NK Lukoil PAO were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its position in NK Lukoil PAO by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 123,155 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $8,538,000 after purchasing an additional 6,531 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NK Lukoil PAO by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 219,046 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $16,796,000 after purchasing an additional 41,137 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in NK Lukoil PAO by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 311,200 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $23,788,000 after purchasing an additional 44,200 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NK Lukoil PAO by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 457,206 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $34,949,000 after purchasing an additional 45,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NK Lukoil PAO stock opened at $72.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.04. NK Lukoil PAO has a 1 year low of $55.38 and a 1 year high of $78.45.

NK Lukoil PAO (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NK Lukoil PAO had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company had revenue of $33.25 billion for the quarter.

NK Lukoil PAO Profile

PJSC LUKOIL, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, production, refining, marketing, and distribution of oil and gas. The company's Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces crude oil. Its Refining, Marketing and Distribution segment processes crude oil into refined products; purchases, sells, and transports crude oil and refined petroleum products; refines and sells chemical products; and produces and distributes steam and electricity, as well as provides related services.

