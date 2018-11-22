Atrium Mortgage Investment (AI) PT Set at C$13.53 by Fundamental Research

Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) received a C$13.53 price target from research analysts at Fundamental Research in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.07% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AI. TD Securities upped their price target on Atrium Mortgage Investment from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Industrial Alliance Securities cut Atrium Mortgage Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th.

AI stock traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$13.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,412. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.89, a current ratio of 84.31 and a quick ratio of 84.28. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a 1 year low of C$12.11 and a 1 year high of C$14.49.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, and British Columbia in Canada. It offers various types of mortgage loans, including first and second mortgages; infill construction and financing; land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; and bridge and term financing.

