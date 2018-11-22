AT&T Inc. (T) Shares Sold by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP cut its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 29.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,148 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,348 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in AT&T were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of T. Guardian Investment Management boosted its stake in AT&T by 8.4% during the second quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 143,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,598,000 after buying an additional 11,054 shares during the period. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 450.8% during the second quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 54,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 44,231 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in AT&T by 9.5% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 462,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,859,000 after buying an additional 40,293 shares during the period. BP PLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 30.5% during the second quarter. BP PLC now owns 914,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,375,000 after buying an additional 213,826 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in AT&T by 14.1% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 50,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 6,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

In other AT&T news, Director Michael B. Mccallister bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.14 per share, for a total transaction of $116,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,499.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

T stock opened at $29.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.85 and a twelve month high of $39.33. The company has a market cap of $186.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.42.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.04). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 20.40%. The company had revenue of $45.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.57%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on T shares. Bank of America raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.35.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides communications and digital entertainment services. The company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless services, strategic services, legacy voice, data services, wireless equipment, and other services to multinational companies, governmental and wholesale customers, and individual subscribers.

