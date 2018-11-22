Auto Trader Group PLC (AUTO) Receives GBX 386.30 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Auto Trader Group PLC (LON:AUTO) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 386.30 ($5.05).

AUTO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Auto Trader Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 445 ($5.81) price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st.

LON:AUTO opened at GBX 426.30 ($5.57) on Monday. Auto Trader Group has a 1-year low of GBX 313 ($4.09) and a 1-year high of GBX 445 ($5.81).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.48%.

In other Auto Trader Group news, insider Trevor Mather sold 48,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 433 ($5.66), for a total transaction of £211,100.49 ($275,840.18).

About Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers and home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its Websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its Websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

