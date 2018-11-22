Autodesk (ADSK) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

Media headlines about Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Autodesk earned a news sentiment score of 0.86 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the software company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected Autodesk’s score:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Griffin Securities increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.58.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $135.04 on Thursday. Autodesk has a one year low of $101.55 and a one year high of $159.94. The stock has a market cap of $26.90 billion, a PE ratio of -84.40, a P/E/G ratio of 103.53 and a beta of 1.97.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The software company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.07 million. Autodesk had a negative net margin of 13.37% and a negative return on equity of 3,087.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 23,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.03, for a total transaction of $3,497,906.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Crawford W. Beveridge sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.77, for a total transaction of $149,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,009 shares of company stock worth $4,431,583. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; and AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; and AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects.

