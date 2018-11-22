Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK) Stake Decreased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,618 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,880 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.11% of Autodesk worth $37,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 26.9% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 193,044 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,136,000 after acquiring an additional 40,865 shares during the period. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 66.7% in the third quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,625 shares of the software company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 3.9% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,674 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.2% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 142,624 shares of the software company’s stock worth $22,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 10.2% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 37,402 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,839,000 after buying an additional 3,455 shares during the last quarter. 95.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $135.04 on Thursday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.55 and a 1 year high of $159.94. The company has a market cap of $26.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.40, a P/E/G ratio of 103.53 and a beta of 1.97.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 20th. The software company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 3,087.49% and a negative net margin of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Crawford W. Beveridge sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.77, for a total value of $149,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 23,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.03, for a total value of $3,497,906.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,009 shares of company stock worth $4,431,583. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC increased their price target on Autodesk from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Autodesk from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price target on Autodesk to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.58.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/22/autodesk-inc-adsk-stake-decreased-by-prudential-financial-inc.html.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; and AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; and AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects.

Featured Story: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.