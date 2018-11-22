AvalonBay Communities (AVB) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AVB. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $212.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Monday, August 6th. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $197.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities to $196.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $192.41.

AVB stock opened at $186.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.38. AvalonBay Communities has a one year low of $152.65 and a one year high of $188.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $575.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.87 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 36.54% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.21%.

In other news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.51, for a total transaction of $269,265.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Sean J. Breslin sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.20, for a total transaction of $1,311,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,980 shares of company stock worth $2,560,117. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $931,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 689,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,722,000 after purchasing an additional 140,427 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 246,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,436,000 after purchasing an additional 55,026 shares during the period. HRT Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,468,000 after purchasing an additional 41,000 shares during the period. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of June 30, 2018, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 287 apartment communities containing 84,043 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and 16 communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

