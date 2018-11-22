Axa Boosts Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK)

Axa lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 340.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 189,190 shares during the period. Axa owned about 0.15% of Verisk Analytics worth $29,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 119.2% during the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 93.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the second quarter worth about $218,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the second quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 6.9% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VRSK. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 price target (up from $113.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verisk Analytics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.17.

Shares of VRSK opened at $120.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.60 and a fifty-two week high of $124.50.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $598.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.79 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 27.94% and a return on equity of 31.53%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider David J. Grover sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.50, for a total value of $1,154,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,569 shares in the company, valued at $2,013,133.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee Shavel acquired 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $119.82 per share, for a total transaction of $37,383.84. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 29,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,487,960.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 302,981 shares of company stock worth $36,208,141. Corporate insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions for customers in the insurance, energy, and financial markets in the United States and internationally. Its Decision Analytics segment develops predictive models to forecast scenarios, and produce standard and customized analytics for predicting loss, selecting and pricing risk, detecting fraud before and after a loss event, and quantifying losses.

