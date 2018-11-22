B. Riley Weighs in on Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc.’s Q1 2019 Earnings (KLIC)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) – B. Riley lowered their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 20th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.35. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Kulicke and Soffa Industries’ Q2 2019 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.80 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.11. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $184.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kulicke and Soffa Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLIC opened at $20.27 on Thursday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a fifty-two week low of $17.40 and a fifty-two week high of $28.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KLIC. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 5,060 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and expendable tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells a line of ball bonders, wafer level bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

