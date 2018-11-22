B. Riley Weighs in on Ranger Energy Services Inc’s FY2018 Earnings (RNGR)

Ranger Energy Services Inc (NYSE:RNGR) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of Ranger Energy Services in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 19th. B. Riley analyst T. Curran expects that the company will earn $0.41 per share for the year. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ranger Energy Services’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $82.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.85 million. Ranger Energy Services had a positive return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 2.76%.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ranger Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $13.00 target price on Ranger Energy Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Ranger Energy Services from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Ranger Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.05.

Shares of RNGR opened at $7.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $120.67 million, a P/E ratio of -9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 2.20. Ranger Energy Services has a 12-month low of $6.35 and a 12-month high of $11.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Financial Inc. increased its stake in Ranger Energy Services by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 876,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,343,000 after acquiring an additional 335,060 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 621,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 18,407 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 781,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,545,000 after purchasing an additional 13,415 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ranger Energy Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $670,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Ranger Energy Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $264,000. 30.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Merrill A. Miller, Jr. acquired 11,850 shares of Ranger Energy Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.47 per share, with a total value of $100,369.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William M. Austin acquired 10,000 shares of Ranger Energy Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.08 per share, for a total transaction of $80,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides well service rigs and associated services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Well Services and Processing Solutions. The company offers well completion support srevices, such as milling out composite plugs used during hydraulic fracturing; workover services, including retrieval and replacement of existing production tubing; well maintenance services comprising replacement of downhole artificial lift components; and decommissioning services consisting of plugging and abandonment services.

