B. Riley Weighs in on Six Flags Entertainment Corp’s Q1 2019 Earnings (SIX)

Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for Six Flags Entertainment in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 19th. B. Riley analyst B. Crockett anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.71) for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s Q3 2019 earnings at $2.01 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

SIX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.63.

Shares of SIX stock opened at $59.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08 and a beta of 1.21. Six Flags Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $51.91 and a fifty-two week high of $73.38.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $619.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.03 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 20.30% and a negative return on equity of 35.16%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 336,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,980,000 after buying an additional 5,704 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 98,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,131,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 11,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,222,000. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, insider Catherine Aslin sold 2,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $162,111.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Barber sold 449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.21, for a total transaction of $29,279.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,934 shares of company stock valued at $195,337 in the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 28th. This is a boost from Six Flags Entertainment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Six Flags Entertainment’s payout ratio is 146.48%.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in the business of operating regional theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus Wynne in 1961 and is headquartered in Grand Prairie, TX.

