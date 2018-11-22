Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $20.74 Million Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (EMR)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 270,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $20,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 173.2% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 4,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 2,932 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 13.0% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 6,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 8.1% in the second quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 36,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.4% in the second quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 87,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,071,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.9% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 154,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,670,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

In other Emerson Electric news, President Edward L. Monser sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total transaction of $2,275,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 176,477 shares in the company, valued at $13,384,015.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Edward L. Monser sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $4,566,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 176,477 shares in the company, valued at $13,429,899.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EMR stock opened at $67.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $43.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.20. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $60.72 and a 1-year high of $79.70.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 12.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.99%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EMR. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.39.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $20.74 Million Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (EMR)” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/22/bahl-gaynor-inc-has-20-74-million-holdings-in-emerson-electric-co-emr.html.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and residential markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers software; measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industry services and solutions; process control systems and solutions; and digital plant solutions.

See Also: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.