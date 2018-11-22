Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 872,931 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (PM)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. reduced its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 125,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 872,931 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $10,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Cross LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth $17,893,000. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth $337,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth $2,715,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Philip Morris International by 27.5% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 299,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,417,000 after acquiring an additional 64,508 shares during the period. Finally, Fosun International Ltd acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth $2,853,000. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Argus upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.73.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $83.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.58. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.21 and a 52 week high of $111.25.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.16 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 78.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other tobacco products, and other nicotine-containing products. Its portfolio of brands comprises Marlboro, Parliament, Bond Street, Chesterfield, L&M, Lark, Philip Morris, Merit, Virginia S., Muratti, and Next.

