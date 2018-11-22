Balchem Co. (BCPC) Shares Bought by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 10,373 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned 0.19% of Balchem worth $6,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Balchem during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Balchem during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Balchem during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Balchem during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Balchem during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Daniel E. Knutson acquired 650 shares of Balchem stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $89.11 per share, for a total transaction of $57,921.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,219.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BCPC shares. BidaskClub cut Balchem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 29th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Balchem in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sidoti upgraded Balchem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research upgraded Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Balchem presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.33.

Shares of BCPC opened at $85.34 on Thursday. Balchem Co. has a 12-month low of $70.23 and a 12-month high of $117.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.73 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. Balchem had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 15.67%. The firm had revenue of $155.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.66 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Balchem Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Balchem Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

