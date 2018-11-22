Ball Co. (BLL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Analysts expect that Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ball’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.54. Ball reported earnings of $0.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ball will report full year earnings of $2.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.83. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ball.

Get Ball alerts:

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ball from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ball from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ball from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. UBS Group set a $52.00 price target on shares of Ball and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Vertical Group downgraded shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

NYSE BLL traded up $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $49.31. 2,152,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,803,840. The company has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Ball has a 1-year low of $34.71 and a 1-year high of $50.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.61%.

In other news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 96,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $4,156,681.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 471,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,262,804. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeff A. Knobel sold 6,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.42, for a total value of $327,150.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 68,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,243,006.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,213 shares of company stock valued at $6,434,505 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the 2nd quarter valued at about $285,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ball by 96.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,033,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ball by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 29,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Ball by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 34,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corporation supplies metal packaging products to the beverage, food, personal care, and household products industries. It operates in five segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ball (BLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.