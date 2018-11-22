Bank of America Corp DE Decreases Stake in Park Electrochemical Corp. (PKE)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its stake in shares of Park Electrochemical Corp. (NYSE:PKE) by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,921 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.12% of Park Electrochemical worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Park Electrochemical during the first quarter valued at $292,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Park Electrochemical by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 145,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Park Electrochemical during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,559,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Park Electrochemical by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 13,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Park Electrochemical during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. 84.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Park Electrochemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th.

PKE stock opened at $17.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $359.92 million, a PE ratio of 46.71 and a beta of 0.95. Park Electrochemical Corp. has a 1 year low of $16.45 and a 1 year high of $24.16.

Park Electrochemical (NYSE:PKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $11.21 million for the quarter. Park Electrochemical had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 25.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%.

Park Electrochemical Company Profile

Park Electrochemical Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells high-technology digital and radio frequency/microwave printed circuit material products primarily for the telecommunications and Internet infrastructure, enterprise, and military/aerospace markets. It also designs, develops, and manufactures advanced composite materials, primary and secondary structures and assemblies, and low-volume tooling products for the aerospace markets.

