Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 6,293 Shares of Nicolet Bankshares Inc (NCBS)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Nicolet Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:NCBS) by 135.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,929 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,293 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Nicolet Bankshares were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 145.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 1,319.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 11,534 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 116.9% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 219.9% in the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 29,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 20,009 shares during the period. 32.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NCBS opened at $52.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.92 million, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Nicolet Bankshares Inc has a 52-week low of $49.02 and a 52-week high of $59.47.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The bank reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $37.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.20 million. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 24.34%. On average, analysts anticipate that Nicolet Bankshares Inc will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

NCBS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Hovde Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Nicolet Bankshares in a research note on Monday, August 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nicolet Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Nicolet Bankshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.42.

In related news, Director Thomas L. Herlache sold 870 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $47,902.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nicolet Bankshares Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

