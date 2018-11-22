Bank of America Reiterates $37.00 Price Target for AT&T (T)

Bank of America set a $37.00 target price on AT&T (NYSE:T) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AT&T from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Barclays set a $33.00 price objective on shares of AT&T and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of AT&T from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, September 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of AT&T from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.35.

Shares of T stock opened at $29.77 on Monday. AT&T has a 1 year low of $28.85 and a 1 year high of $39.33. The company has a market cap of $186.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.04). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 20.40%. The company had revenue of $45.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that AT&T will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 10th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.57%.

In other news, Director Michael B. Mccallister bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.14 per share, for a total transaction of $116,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,499.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 165.1% during the second quarter. Price Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Chessman Wealth Strategies RIA bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth $114,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth $121,000. CKW Financial Group increased its position in shares of AT&T by 105.0% during the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 4,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth $137,000. Institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides communications and digital entertainment services. The company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless services, strategic services, legacy voice, data services, wireless equipment, and other services to multinational companies, governmental and wholesale customers, and individual subscribers.

