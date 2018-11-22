Bank of Hawaii Buys 1,549 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (USB)

Bank of Hawaii increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 41,034,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,052,534,000 after buying an additional 124,650 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,390,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,182,431,000 after buying an additional 750,796 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,961,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $842,951,000 after buying an additional 94,114 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 4.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,832,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $730,488,000 after buying an additional 644,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 8.5% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,146,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $607,565,000 after buying an additional 946,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Terrance R. Dolan sold 15,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $821,374.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 124,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,565,390.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Andrew Cecere sold 183,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $9,709,653.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 892,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,258,775.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 253,073 shares of company stock valued at $13,383,882. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USB stock opened at $53.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $48.49 and a 12-month high of $58.50. The stock has a market cap of $88.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.91.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 27.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on USB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Macquarie upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. CIBC upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.47.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

