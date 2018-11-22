Bank of Hawaii Buys 3,584 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM)

Bank of Hawaii increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,584 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $5,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 8,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 40,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 42,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Sky Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 371.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC now owns 9,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 7,280 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $83.35 on Thursday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $79.78 and a 1-year high of $90.93.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Bank of Hawaii Buys 3,584 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/22/bank-of-hawaii-buys-3584-shares-of-vanguard-high-dividend-yield-etf-vym.html.

Featured Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.