Bank of Montreal (BMO) Receives C$114.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$114.33.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$110.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Friday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$111.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$108.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$124.00 to C$126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$109.00 to C$111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Shares of BMO opened at C$97.76 on Monday. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of C$93.60 and a 12-month high of C$109.00.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 28th. The bank reported C$2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.27 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.71 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 9.64999878218087 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 31st. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.28%.

In other news, insider Jean-Michel Ares sold 57,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$108.46, for a total transaction of C$6,220,831.76. Also, Director Thomas Earl Flynn sold 39,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$106.82, for a total value of C$4,249,726.88. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 102,140 shares of company stock valued at $11,006,409.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, creditor insurance products, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.