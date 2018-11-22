Bank of Montreal Can Buys 6,831 Shares of Flex Ltd (FLEX)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 116.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,696 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,831 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Flex were worth $167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FLEX. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Flex by 2,570.5% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,492,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,064,000 after buying an additional 1,436,925 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Flex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,738,000. Maplelane Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flex by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maplelane Capital LLC now owns 1,032,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,565,000 after buying an additional 232,258 shares during the last quarter. AT Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Flex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $556,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in shares of Flex by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 154,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 28,474 shares during the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP David Scott Offer acquired 27,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.48 per share, for a total transaction of $202,161.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Flex stock opened at $8.13 on Thursday. Flex Ltd has a 12 month low of $6.74 and a 12 month high of $19.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.52.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Flex had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. On average, analysts predict that Flex Ltd will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Flex declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 21st that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Flex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Flex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Macquarie set a $9.00 target price on Flex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Flex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.94.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

