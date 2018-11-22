Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 8,619 Shares of Meredith Co. (MDP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 808,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,619 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Meredith were worth $41,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meredith by 29.2% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Meredith by 11.0% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meredith by 12.1% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 17,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meredith by 20.8% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 11,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meredith by 29.6% during the second quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 8,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CFO Joseph H. Ceryanec sold 4,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $270,629.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,226 shares in the company, valued at $129,330.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frederick B. Henry sold 1,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $60,724.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,610 shares of company stock worth $1,081,858 in the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MDP opened at $55.37 on Thursday. Meredith Co. has a 1 year low of $47.30 and a 1 year high of $72.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 1.26.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.93. Meredith had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $756.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Meredith’s quarterly revenue was up 92.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Meredith Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. Meredith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.83%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MDP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meredith from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Meredith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Meredith in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Meredith from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Meredith currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.20.

About Meredith

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

