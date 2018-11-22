Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Stake in Gentherm Inc (THRM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,027,259 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 48,160 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 2.82% of Gentherm worth $40,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in THRM. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Gentherm by 8.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,074,580 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $199,430,000 after acquiring an additional 395,458 shares during the last quarter. BTIM Corp. purchased a new position in Gentherm in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,791,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Gentherm in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,486,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Gentherm by 93.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,059 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,408,000 after buying an additional 78,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermore Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gentherm in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,046,000.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on THRM shares. Longbow Research reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.20.

In other Gentherm news, insider Frithjof Oldorff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total transaction of $983,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,823,274.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ THRM opened at $44.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.38. Gentherm Inc has a one year low of $30.17 and a one year high of $50.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $258.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.61 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 2.31%. Analysts forecast that Gentherm Inc will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, and manufactures thermal management technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Industrial. The Automotive segment offers automotive seat comfort systems, including seat heaters, variable temperature climate control seats that are designed to provide individualized thermal comfort to automobile passengers; and integrated electronic components, such as blowers and electronic control units.

