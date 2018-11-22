Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,621,266 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 9,465 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $39,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 2nd quarter valued at $190,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 2nd quarter valued at $259,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 2nd quarter valued at $264,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 2nd quarter valued at $351,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 2nd quarter valued at $395,000.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ANF opened at $15.96 on Thursday. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 52 week low of $15.28 and a 52 week high of $29.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 30th. The apparel retailer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $842.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.11 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s payout ratio is currently 123.08%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ANF shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.01.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/22/bank-of-new-york-mellon-corp-trims-holdings-in-abercrombie-fitch-co-anf.html.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, intimates, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brand names.

Featured Article: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF).

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.