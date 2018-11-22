Barclays Analysts Give 1&1 Drillisch (DRI) a €65.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on 1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on DRI. Goldman Sachs Group set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Commerzbank set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of 1&1 Drillisch in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of 1&1 Drillisch in a research report on Monday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €62.92 ($73.16).

Shares of 1&1 Drillisch stock opened at €43.40 ($50.47) on Monday. 1&1 Drillisch has a twelve month low of €5.25 ($6.10) and a twelve month high of €72.65 ($84.48).

1&1 Drillisch Company Profile

1&1 Drillisch AG operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of DSL, mobile voice, and data services. It markets postpaid and prepaid products in the networks of Telefónica and Vodafone, as well as landline and DSL products, including the related applications, such as home networking, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or IPTV.

