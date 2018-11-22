Barclays Boosts CMS Energy (CMS) Price Target to $52.00

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research report released on Monday. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CMS. ValuEngine raised CMS Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CMS Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on CMS Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Argus raised CMS Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded CMS Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.50.

NYSE CMS opened at $50.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.69. CMS Energy has a twelve month low of $40.48 and a twelve month high of $52.25. The firm has a market cap of $14.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.20.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CMS Energy will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.3575 per share. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 1st. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.90%.

In related news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $198,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total value of $25,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMS. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in CMS Energy by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 462,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,882,000 after purchasing an additional 11,215 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 36,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 54,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 8,757 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 361,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,089,000 after acquiring an additional 126,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,873,000. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. It operates through three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel-fired plants, as well as renewable energy and nuclear sources.

