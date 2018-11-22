Barings BDC Inc (BBDC) Insider Acquires $683,790.00 in Stock

Barings BDC Inc (NASDAQ:BBDC) insider Barings Llc purchased 69,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.91 per share, with a total value of $683,790.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Barings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Barings BDC alerts:

On Monday, November 19th, Barings Llc purchased 69,000 shares of Barings BDC stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.08 per share, with a total value of $695,520.00.

On Friday, November 16th, Barings Llc purchased 65,600 shares of Barings BDC stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.04 per share, with a total value of $658,624.00.

On Monday, November 12th, Barings Llc purchased 45,180 shares of Barings BDC stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.22 per share, with a total value of $461,739.60.

On Thursday, November 8th, Barings Llc purchased 41,700 shares of Barings BDC stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.11 per share, with a total value of $421,587.00.

On Monday, November 5th, Barings Llc purchased 25,500 shares of Barings BDC stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.01 per share, with a total value of $255,255.00.

On Friday, November 2nd, Barings Llc purchased 48,200 shares of Barings BDC stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.05 per share, with a total value of $484,410.00.

On Wednesday, October 31st, Barings Llc bought 49,200 shares of Barings BDC stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.08 per share, with a total value of $495,936.00.

On Monday, October 29th, Barings Llc bought 49,200 shares of Barings BDC stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.01 per share, with a total value of $492,492.00.

On Friday, October 26th, Barings Llc bought 49,969 shares of Barings BDC stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $499,690.00.

On Wednesday, October 24th, Barings Llc bought 47,528 shares of Barings BDC stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.03 per share, with a total value of $476,705.84.

Shares of BBDC stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.91. The company had a trading volume of 580,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,920. Barings BDC Inc has a twelve month low of $9.21 and a twelve month high of $12.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. This is a positive change from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BB&T Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Barings BDC in the third quarter valued at about $110,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barings BDC in the third quarter valued at about $234,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barings BDC in the third quarter valued at about $751,000. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barings BDC in the third quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Barings BDC in the third quarter valued at about $307,000.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BBDC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barings BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Raymond James upgraded Barings BDC from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/22/barings-bdc-inc-bbdc-insider-acquires-683790-00-in-stock.html.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Triangle Capital Corp. engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments. Its portfolio includes Aden and Anais, AGM Automotive, All Metals, American Silk, Avantor Performance Materials, and others.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.